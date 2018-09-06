Happy Birthday, Pippa Middleton! The brunette beauty turns 35 on Thursday, September 6, and we have a feeling it is going to be a very busy year for the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister. She is currently expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, and while she’s been providing a masterclass in maternity dressing with an array of pretty frocks, the columnist and cookbook author has always been a fashionista.

Whether she’s rocking chic separates or all about the glam in designer gowns, the mom-to-be has a classic-with-a-twist style that complements her super fit physique. While she was instantly catapulted into the spotlight once her sister got engaged to the future king of England (oh, and then there was the figure-flaunting Alexander McQueen maid-of-honor gown she stole the show in at their April 2011 nuptials), the former party planner has always had a stylish streak.

In honor of her 35th birthday, we’re taking a look back at some of Pippa’s best fashion moments. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!