Duchess Kate’s coat game is strong and we’re taking note!

Now that the temperatures are dropping, we’re looking to upgrade our coat closet. As it turns out, there’s no need to look any further than the Duchess of Cambridge herself. From laid-back army jackets to seriously sleek reefers, she knows what’s what when it comes to stylish outwear. And while it’s no secret she loves a coat dress, she also doesn’t skip out on the chance to amp up any look with an extra chic piece to keep warm.

One of the 38-year-old’s most recent standouts was a checkered Massimo Dutti coat that retails for $349, which she paired with a cashmere sweater from the designer during a visit with students at the University of Derby on Tuesday, October 6. It was truly a fall-perfect ensemble.

Notably, a go-to favorite of the royal’s is Catherine Walker. In 2018 alone, she wore two coats by the London-based designer. First, during a tour of Sweden at the start of the year, she dazzled in a red houndstooth number. Then for Christmas Day church service, the duchess donned a festive double-breasted piece.

But as much as we love these sophisticated numbers, her pared down outwear is also worth obsessing over. On a trip to Ireland back in March, she visited a farm looking totally cool and casual in a Dubarry’s Friel Utility jacket, which she paired with skinny jeans and her favorite Russell and Bromley riding boots.

Keep scrolling to check out some of her best coats and jackets from over the years.

