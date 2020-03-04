Kate Middleton is an outfit recycling queen … er, well, duchess! The 38-year-old mom of three won’t necessarily wear the same sweatpants three days in a row like Us, but she’s unafraid to rewear her fashion favorites on special occasions.

Take one of her go-tos, for example: her blue Alexander McQueen coat that’s made several appearances over the years. She debuted the pretty closet staple in 2014 and it’s earned a total of four public appearances, which is truly impressive for a royal.

It just so happens that the brunette beauty is a big fan of the luxury British label. Another piece that’s made headlines is the white-and-gold polkadot gown she wore to the BAFTAs on February 2, 2020. The stunner styled the look with a matching gold clutch and dangly earrings. Eight years prior, Middleton wore the same dress to a fancy state dinner while on a royal tour of Malaysia. From a glance, it even looks like she accessorized with the same pieces!

Just when you think the royal’s retired an outfit for good, she casually wears it again and makes it look ten times better than the previous time. A recent example is the mom’s white Reiss peacoat, which she packed in her luggage for her three-day tour of Ireland and wore on March 4, 2020. Get this: the last time she wore it was in 2008, when she wasn’t even engaged to Prince William yet!

We don’t know about you, but Us Weekly’s dying to know Middleton’s secret to holding on to nearly every fashion item she’s acquired in the past 15+ years. While you daydream about the size of her closet, Us invites you to scroll through to see some of the duchess’ best outfit rewears, including the aforementioned looks and more!