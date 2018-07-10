Before Meghan Markle entered our lives, they were hardly devoid of fashion inspiration. From the minute she became engaged to her now husband, Prince William, Kate Middleton has been a reliable source of ladylike fashion inspo. Forget her killer hat game and green-with-jealousy-kind-of envy-inducing hair, the Duchess of Cambridge knows how to put together a killer ensemble. Through her courtship, to marriage, to becoming a mom of three, the royal has stayed true to her sophisticate sense of style, and looked amazing along the way.

From her blue Issa engagement dress to her show-stopping McQueen wedding gown to her penchant for gorgeous green get-ups and the occasional patterned frock too, Kate Middleton simply personifies classic and timeless dressing with a modern streak. Check out her all-star gowns, show-stopping coat dresses and killer frocks in anticipation of the insanely chic outfit she will wear to attend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s nuptials on May 19 here!