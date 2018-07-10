Royals

Kate Middleton’s Most Stunning Fashion Moments of All Time

By
Kate Middleton
 Chris Jackson/Getty
33

Before Meghan Markle entered our lives, they were hardly devoid of fashion inspiration. From the minute she became engaged to her now husband, Prince William, Kate Middleton has been a reliable source of ladylike fashion inspo. Forget her killer hat game and green-with-jealousy-kind-of envy-inducing hair, the Duchess of Cambridge knows how to put together a killer ensemble. Through her courtship, to marriage, to becoming a mom of three, the royal has stayed true to her sophisticate sense of style, and looked amazing along the way.

From her blue Issa engagement dress to her show-stopping McQueen wedding gown to her penchant for gorgeous green get-ups and the occasional patterned frock too, Kate Middleton simply personifies classic and timeless dressing with a modern streak. Check out her all-star gowns, show-stopping coat dresses and killer frocks in anticipation of the insanely chic outfit she will wear to attend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s nuptials on May 19 here!