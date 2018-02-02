We have been obsessively monitoring Kate Middleton’s fabulous maternity fashion choices during her visit to Sweden and Norway with Price William all week, but we couldn’t help but notice they have been meeting with some pretty stylish fellow royals along the way. After spending the first half of their trip with King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel in Sweden, the Duke and Duchess headed to Norway to be squired around by King Harald V, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Märtha Louise and Princess Astrid. We can always count on Will and Kate to bring their fashion A-game, but we decided it was time to take a closer look at the glamorous gowns, chic coats and sharp suits worn by their hosts and hostesses. Keep scrolling to see what it means to look regal in 2018!