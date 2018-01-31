Kerry Washington let her clothing do the talking during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, January 30. The Scandal actress arrived at the late night host’s L.A. studio wearing a black sequined bomber jacket with “Come Together” bedazzled on the back from the Alice + Olivia x The Beatles collection. The unifying message wasn’t the first time a star has made a statement with their wardrobe. From the Time’s Up t-shirts that were a favorite of those attending the 2018 Women’s March to Connie Britton’s statement sweater with the words “Poverty is sexist” woven across at the Golden Globes, celebs are saying things in style. Keep scrolling for our favorite looks with inspiring, cause-supporting printed messages!