Ciao, bella! One of the most fashionable red carpets of the year is finally upon Us, with the 2018 Venice Film Festival officially underway. Stunning against the breathtaking Italian vistas, celebs never fail to bring their style A-game to the annual 11-day fete celebrating cinematic excellence.

For the 75th edition of the film festival, the ever-stylish Naomi Watts is serving as a jury member, while Hollywood (and red carpet!) royalty like Emma Stone, Claire Foy, Cate Blanchett and Clemence Poesy are living la dolce vita at the various screenings and parties. All of this is to say that, in addition to seeing some super cool flicks, we are also in for some super fierce fashion. And, not to be outdone, dapper dudes like Ryan Gosling are also on hand for the star-studded event.

From Stone shimmering in Louis Vuitton to her Crazy, Stupid, Love co-star Gosling making hearts met in a white tux, the Venetian red carpets are filled with can’t-miss fashion. Keep scrolling to see all our favorite A-list looks!