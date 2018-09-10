Everything was coming up roses at the Rodarte spring-summer 2019 show on Sunday, September 9. The ever-ethereal fashion house helmed by designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy returned to NYFW for the first time in two years (the brand had moved its shows to Paris), and the homecoming was a triumphant one with models stunning in dreamy dresses, colorful makeup and — the pièce de résistance — rose-adorned coifs that were a garden party IRL.

“The hair is inspired by a rose garden. It’s romantic and natural. It’s all about individuality and what looks best in each model’s features,” the Mulleavy sisters said in a statement. And Fashion Week fanatics will find it no surprise that celeb hair guru Odile Gilbert was behind the whimsical ‘dos.

NYFW Spring-Summer 2019 Front Row Report: See All the Stylish Stars at the Shows

Using TRESemmé haircare and Sultra Tools, Gilbert and her team worked to create individualized looks for each and every model depending on her type and wardrobe. “In a rose garden, every rose is unique and different,” Gilbert explained. “The hair follows the idea — each look is different, but with the common theme of sophisticated yet undone texture.”

To create the loose waves, braids and updos, the models’ hair was first washed with a thickening shampoo and conditioner. From there, the TRESemmé Tres Two Extra Hold Mousse was raked through the tresses prior to blow drying for added volume, and, once dry, stylists alternated between the Sultra After Hours 1-inch and 1.5-inch Clipless Curling Wands to create a soft, organic wave pattern.

NYFW Runway to IRL: How to Get Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber’s ’70s-Inspired Smokey Eyes at Tom Ford

To further play up the tousled vibe, the TRESemmé Fresh & Clean Dry Shampoo was sprayed throughout the freshly curled strands to create body and texture, while the Tres Two Extra Hold Hair Spray helped to keep everything in place.

When it came time to place the roses, the only rule was that there was none. The models wore different buds in different arrangements, with each look complementing the colors of her dress and makeup.

Kaia Gerber’s All-Time Best Runway Moments

As the Rodarte designers explained, the fresh flowers and hair ornaments were meant “to bring to life something special,” and there is no denying the ultra romantic strands would be perfect for a springtime wedding.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!