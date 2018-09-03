Happy Birthday, Kaia Gerber! The brunette beauty turns 17 on Monday, September 3, and while Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s daughter may have initially been known as her gorgeous mom’s mini-me, she has quickly established herself as a model-of-the-moment and racked up some pretty incredible runway appearances along the way. But, like so many of her fellow millennial models (think: Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner), Gerber seems determined to be more than just a pretty face.

Kaia was just 10 years old when she nabbed her first Versace print campaign and shoots for Marc Jacobs, Chanel and Alexander Wang soon followed. She’s the face of Marc Jacobs Daisy fragrance, and, taking a page out of Gigi’s handbook, she teamed up with Karl Lagerfeld (the man behind Chanel and Fendi) to create a capsule collection for his eponymous line. The Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia ready-to-wear line dropped last week and includes contemporary clothing, footwear and accessories that pay homage to Lagerfeld’s Parisian roots and Gerber’s southern California aesthetic.

Accomplishing all of this before she’s even old enough to vote, there is no telling what the future holds for Gerber. But, in the meantime, we’re celebrating her 17th birthday with a look back at her best catwalk queen moments. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!