Rihanna Steps Down as CEO of Savage x Fenty Amid 2nd Pregnancy, Appoints New Chief to Expand Brand
RihannaImage Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Nearly five years after Rihanna launched her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand, she is stepping down as its chief executive officer.

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage x Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” the “Diamonds” singer, 35, told Vogue Business in a Thursday, June 22, statement. “This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer.”

Rihanna — who is currently expecting baby No. 2 with partner ASAP Rockyfounded Savage x Fenty in 2018 alongside a group of investors, including LVMH.

“It was important to me to push the boundaries, but also create a line that women can see themselves in,” the Oceans 8 star gushed of the debut line during her launch party in May 2018. “I want to make people look and feel good and have fun playing around with different styles. There are really no rules with lingerie, cute and edgy can live in the same collection. The line dares you to try something new while completely remaining authentic to yourself.”

Rihanna at her Savage X Fenty Store in Los Angeles on February 12, 2022. Diggzy/Shutterstock

Rihanna has tapped Hillary Super, who previously was the CEO of Anthropologie Group, to succeed her beginning on Monday, June 26.

“I’m thrilled to join the Savage X Fenty family,” Super, 51, told Vogue Business. “The brand is a major powerhouse in the lingerie and apparel industry, and its unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring.”

Rihanna, for her part, will continue to serve in a leadership role for the brand as the executive chair.

The Barbados native, who also owns beauty brand Fenty, previously expanded the Savage line last year when she added an athleisure range to its offerings.

“If we’re gonna start as a lingerie company and we want to expand, everything needs to come from that template,” she told In Style in November 2022. “And we want to apply some of our details to the sport silhouettes, to the tech fabrics and have it snatch you in all the right places. I knew a snapback was on the way, so I had to make sure leggings were giving what they’re supposed to give.”

In her personal life, Rihanna announced during her Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February that she is pregnant for the second time.

Rihanna’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child’s Arrival With Boyfriend ASAP Rocky: Pregnancy Pics red outfit

Rihanna’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child’s Arrival With Boyfriend ASAP Rocky

Read article

“She was truly honored to get this chance, and the fact she got to reveal her pregnancy at the same time was just magical,” a source told Us Weekly later that month. “It was something she and ASAP wanted to announce in a special way, and both of them agree nothing could be more special than on stage at Super Bowl halftime.”

Rihanna and Rocky, 34, welcomed their first child, son RZA, in May 2022 after two years of dating.

