Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s entire world shifted after becoming parents.
“It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” Rihanna gushed to British Vogue in a February 2023 cover story. “You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because … it doesn’t matter.”
Rihanna and the rapper — who began dating in 2020 — welcomed their first child in May 2022. The pair did not publicly share their son’s name until his 1st birthday: RZA Athleston Mayers, inspired by the Wu-Tang Clan frontman. (Baby RZA shares the same middle and last name as Rocky.)
The Barbados native and Rocky announced in February 2023 that they were expecting baby No. 2 during Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Rihanna gave birth in August 2023.
Scroll below to see Rihanna and Rocky’s sweetest family photos: