Loving every minute! Rihanna has given rare glimpses at how she and ASAP Rocky are settling into parenthood after welcoming their son.

The Grammy winner and the New York native revealed in a January 2022 maternity photo shoot that they had a little one on the way. “They’re both very excited,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the couple, who were first linked in 2020. “Rihanna’s going to be an amazing mother.”

According to the insider, the Savage x Fenty founder was “embracing” her pregnancy glow. “[She] sees it as a beautiful thing. She’s been taking care of herself and her growing baby,” the source told Us. “ASAP is attending to her every need, definitely treating her like a princess.”

Several months later, Rihanna shed light on the moment she told her partner about their milestone. “I wouldn’t say [we were] planning [to start a family],” she recalled in her May 2022 Vogue cover story. “But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s–t. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test.”

The “Love on the Brain” artist said she “didn’t waste any time” informing Rocky that he was going to be a dad before confessing that she “always thought” she’d be married when she had kids. “Who the f–k says it has to be that way?” she continued. “I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom. They’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become. Because I’m just here to keep them on the rails — a passenger as much as the driver.”

Us confirmed in May 2022 that the Barbados native gave birth. “Rihanna and ASAP have only shared the baby’s name with close family members,” a source exclusively told Us later that month. “They are keeping it a secret until they’re ready to share it with the world.”

The musicians weren’t ruling out baby No. 2 after meeting “their little bundle of love,” the insider added. “They want a big family, for sure. Rihanna loved being pregnant and fully embraced her pregnancy body.”

Since becoming parents, Rihanna and the rapper have kept their newborn out of the spotlight — and quickly went back to their busy schedules. Along with planning her Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 presentation, the “Disturbia” singer earned the coveted 2023 Super Bowl halftime show gig.

“If I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special,” she told The Associated Press of the opportunity in November 2022. “It was now or never for me.”

Scroll down to see Rihanna’s rare quotes about motherhood: