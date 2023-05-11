At long last! Rihanna and ASAP Rocky‘s son’s name has been revealed one year after he was born.

Rihanna, 35, and ASAP Rocky, 34, named their little one RZA Athleston Mayers, according to his birth certificate obtained by Daily Mail.

While the couple has not explained their name choice, RZA is seemingly a reference to the rapper of the same name, who notably led the Wu-Tang Clan. The toddler’s middle name is the same as his father’s whose real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers.

The announcement comes more than one week after the couple closed out the 2023 Met Gala earlier this month, with the “Lift Me Up” artist showing off her baby bump — she revealed her second pregnancy while performing at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February — in a stunning Valentino ensemble on the red carpet.

One year prior, Us Weekly confirmed in May 2022 that the “Consideration” singer gave birth to a baby boy.

A few days later, an insider told Us that Rihanna and the rapper – who have been dating since 2020 – want a big family and it wouldn’t be a shock if they went for baby No. 2 sooner than later.

“Rihanna and ASAP have only shared the baby’s name with close family members,” the source explained at the time. “They are keeping it a secret until they’re ready to share it with the world.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In August 2022, another source revealed to Us that the couple “couldn’t be happier as new parents” and that they rarely want to leave the baby’s side.

“They’re being very private about their newborn out of concern for his safety and really just want to keep him away from the public eye for the time being,” the insider shared at the time. “They both feel really blessed and couldn’t be happier.”

Later that year, the Grammy Award-winner opened up about why she still has chosen to keep her son’s name private.

“We just didn’t get around to it yet really,” Rihanna said during an interview with the Washington Post in November 2022. “We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.”

The Anti songstress shared her first photo of her and ASAP Rocky’s newborn in a sweet TikTok video in December 2022.

“Hacked,” Rihanna captioned the video of her son giggling in his car seat. She can be heard cooing over her little one from behind the camera.

Two months later, while performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, the Fenty Beauty owner revealed that she is pregnant with her and the New York native’s second child.

“They wanted another baby and were trying, but the pregnancy came sooner than expected!” an insider told Us days after Rihanna’s epic pregnancy reveal on February 12.

Before announcing her second pregnancy, Rihanna has been open about how motherhood has changed her.

“I’m living for my son. Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account,” the Barbados native said on the “Process with Nate Burleson” podcast in February. “Skydiving?! You really think about stuff like that –– it’s not worth it. Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It’s very small and cloudy, it just got better with him. It’s so much hard work but nothing is more fulfilling than that.”