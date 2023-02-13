Babies on the brain! Pregnant Rihanna and ASAP Rocky couldn’t be happier to be expecting their second child — but welcoming back-to-back children wasn’t their original plan.

The “Umbrella” singer and the New York native, both 34, were “surprised the second pregnancy happened so fast,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly after Rihanna unveiled her baby bump during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. “They wanted another baby and were trying, but the pregnancy came sooner than expected!”

The Fenty Beauty founder brought the house down at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, performing live for the first time in several years. She showed off her figure in an all-red Loewe ensemble, debuting her pregnancy as she belted out a mix of her biggest hits. A source later confirmed that the couple are expecting baby No. 2 less than one year after welcoming their son.

“Rihanna and ASAP are so thrilled to be parents again,” the first insider tells Us. “They love their family and are so happy to be adding another member.”

Us broke the news in February 2020 that the musicians were “hooking up” after they attended the 2019 Fashion Awards together in London. The “Angels” rapper addressed their romance for the first time during a May 2021 interview with GQ.

“[It’s] so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he gushed, calling Rihanna “the love of my life” as he reflected on their relationship. “I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

The “Diamonds” singer and her beau announced the following January that they were expecting a baby. Rihanna and Rocky posed for maternity photos on a snowy day in NYC, with the then-pregnant star leaving her pink coat open to show off her belly. She gave birth to a baby boy four months later.

During a rare interview with Vogue, the “Lift Me Up” singer spoke candidly about how she and Rocky went from being friends to so much more. “People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” she confessed in the May 2022 cover story. “And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

The Grammy winner noted that the pair’s connection grew even deeper during the coronavirus pandemic. “He became my family in that time,” she explained. “My mother has a really good read on people. She observes first and then she’ll move slowly. I guess I’m like that too. There are some guys that I’ve dated that she won’t even look at to this day. But she was charmed by him from the jump.”

Since welcoming their first child, the Savage x Fenty founder and the record producer have kept relatively quiet about parenthood. A source exclusively told Us last year that the pair wanted their little one — whose name has not yet been revealed — to stay out of the spotlight for now.

“They want a big family for sure,” the insider added in May 2022. “Rihanna loved being pregnant and fully embraced her pregnancy body. … Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love.”