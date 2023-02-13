Cheering on his love! A$AP Rocky attended Super Bowl LVII to watch girlfriend Rihanna‘s halftime show in person.

As she took the stage in a red jumpsuit, Rihanna, 34, revealed her baby bump, confirming she is pregnant with her and Rocky’s second child. The rapper, also 34, was seen cheering on his girlfriend and filming her on his phone.

Rocky wore a jacket that had Rihanna’s tattooed hand holding an NFL football embroidered on the back. He covered his face with a bandana.

The “Love On the Brain” singer’s performance at the sporting event marks her first major show since giving birth to her and Rocky’s son — whose name has not been publicly revealed — in May 2022. That November, the Fenty mogul told the Associated Press that the duo would eventually share their baby’s moniker.

“We just didn’t get around to it yet really,” she told the outlet. “We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.”

One month later, Rihanna gave fans their first glimpse of her baby boy via TikTok. “Hacked,” she captioned the clip of the newborn giggling in his car seat.

Ahead of the “Rude Boy” songstress’ return to the stage, Rocky shared his excitement for the halftime show during a January 2023 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

“I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and what not, and getting back out there,” he said. “The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

The musicians confirmed that they were more than just friends in May 2021 after Us Weekly exclusively reported in February 2020 that the duo were “hooking up.” The “Sundress” rapper was the one to spill the beans, telling GQ that Rihanna is “the love of [his] life.”

Rocky continued: “So much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. … I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

The following January, Rihanna announced her pregnancy during a walk with her beau in New York City. The Barbados native showed off her baby bump during the outing, wearing a pink unbuttoned jacket and low-rise jeans.

Before giving birth, Rihanna opened up about falling for the “L$D” musician in Vogue‘s May 2022 cover story.

“People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” she told the outlet, reflecting on her long history with Rocky. “And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

The Grammy winner added that the pair’s romance got serious after they took a cross-country road trip together and visited her family in Barbados during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“He became my family in that time,” she explained. “My mother has a really good read on people. She observes first and then she’ll move slowly. I guess I’m like that too. There are some guys that I’ve dated that she won’t even look at to this day. But she was charmed by him from the jump.”

Rihanna previously dated Drake on and off from 2009 to 2016 before moving on with Hassan Jameel from 2017 to 2019. In 2012, she briefly reunited with ex Chris Brown, whom she dated from 2007 to 2009. The duo’s tumultuous relationship initially ended after Brown, 33, was arrested for physically assaulting Rihanna on the night of the 2009 Grammys.

A$AP, for his part, dated Iggy Azalea from 2011 to 2012 and model Chanel Iman from 2013 to 2014.