Rihanna Is Pregnant, Expecting Her 2nd Child With ASAP Rocky

Another one! Rihanna is expecting her second baby with ASAP Rocky after hinting at the pregnancy during her performance at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12.

Rihanna, 34, unveiled a baby bump while performing at the Halftime Show in State Farm Stadium, which marked her first live performance in six years. She was also seen cradling her stomach at one point during the show.

A source confirms to Us Weekly that the singer is pregnant less than a year since she welcomed her first child with ASAP Rocky, 34, in May 2022. Rihanna’s rep also confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rihanna and the rapper first sparked dating speculation in 2019 after years of friendship. The New York native confirmed their romance two years later when he called his girlfriend “the love of my life” during an interview.

“So much better,” ASAP Rocky shared to GQ when asked what it’s like to be in a relationship. “So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones … I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

In January 2022, the “Umbrella” singer announced that she was pregnant and welcomed her baby boy four months later. A source exclusively told Us at the time that the pair were planning on keeping the name a secret until it felt like the right time.

“Rihanna and ASAP have only shared the baby’s name with close family members,” an insider told Us at the time. “They are keeping it a secret until they’re ready to share it with the world.”

The insider also added that the duo’s inner circle was really looking forward to meeting the newborn. “Rihanna would love to bring him to Barbados soon to meet her relatives. Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love,” the source explained to Us. “They have some help but Rihanna has always said she wants to be hands-on. She’s a very caring person … very nurturing.”

In November 2022, it was revealed that Rihanna and the musician were loving parenthood and discussed expanding their family. “Rihanna and ASAP are very open to more kids, they love being parents and having a family,” a source exclusively told Us. “Having this family together has brought them so much closer, they are more loved up now than ever.”

Ahead of her second pregnancy, the Fenty Beauty owner opened up about her relationship with ASAP Rocky and how their romance quickly became serious during the pandemic.

“He became my family in that time,” she told Vogue in April 2022. “My mother has a really good read on people. She observes first and then she’ll move slowly. I guess I’m like that too. There are some guys that I’ve dated that she won’t even look at to this day. But she was charmed by him from the jump.”