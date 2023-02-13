By clicking Sign Up, you agree to our Terms and Conditions and that you have read our Privacy Policy.
Sign In with your social account
We won't post to any of your accounts without asking first
Your password must include:
Top 5
Stories
The pop star’s set list included “Pour It Up” and “Wild Thoughts.”
Credit: By: Diggzy/Shutterstock
The pop star's set list included "Pour It Up" and "Wild Thoughts."
In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!