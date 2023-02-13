Pregnant Rihanna Sizzles During Super Bowl Halftime Show: See Her Look

Well, hello bad gal! Rihanna kicked off her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance with some fierce fashion.

The “Umbrella” singer, 34, turned up the heat at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium on Sunday, February 12, wearing an all-red look with two different overcoats. The Grammy winner wore a bustier and jumpsuit from Loewe, which she accessorized with a custom scarf and jacket by Alaïa. Her shoes, meanwhile, were orange MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross Low sneakers, which retail for $360.

The “Love on the Brain” crooner arrived on stage via a platform that descended from the arena’s ceiling while wearing her first look, a red leather puffer scarf with built-in gloves. For the finale, she swapped out the scarf for a leather maxi puffer coat that also came with integrated gloves.

The pop star used products from her own Fenty Beauty line for her glam, including Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder — which she applied onstage during a quick makeup check moment. For her lips, she chose Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in The MVP.

“That red stage called for the ultimate Rihanna red lip,” Priscilla Ono, Fenty Beauty global makeup artist, explained in a press release. “We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty. And to me, there’s nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip.”

While fans hoped the halftime show would come with an album announcement, Rihanna had other plans in mind: the “Pour It Up” singer confirmed she is expecting her second child. The Ocean’s Eight actress cradled her visible bump during the performance, and her rep later confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rihanna announced the highly coveted Super Bowl gig in September 2022, sharing a photo via Instagram that showed her tattooed hand holding up a football.

The official NFL Instagram account confirmed the news by posting the same photo with an excited caption: “Let’s GO – @badgalriri @rocnation #SBLVII @applemusic @nflonfox.”

Rihanna’s label and management company, Roc Nation, worked with the NFL and Apple on the program. Per the NFL’s official press release at the time, Roc Nation served as an executive producer of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show as well as the “strategic entertainment advisor of the live performance.”

Jay-Z, Roc Nation’s founder, gushed over Rihanna amid the announcement. “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” he said in a statement. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Rihanna’s Sunday performance is especially significant considering she hasn’t taken the stage since her 2018 Grammys performance. Her last tour ran in 2016 in support of her album Anti — and she hasn’t released an LP since. Instead, the Barbados native has been focusing on her cosmetics label, Fenty Beauty — which debuted in 2017 — and her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty that came a year later. She’s also starred in the films Ocean’s 8 (2018) and Guava Island (2019).

The “Work” artist’s personal life has also evolved. The hitmaker began dating longtime friend ASAP Rocky in November 2020 and the two welcomed their first child — a baby boy on May 13, 2022.

“Oh, my God, [in] the mornings, like, seeing his morning face!” she raved about her little one to Entertainment Tonight in November 2022. “Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they’re just, like, startled. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest. It’s my favorite part of the day. … He’s amazing. He’s a happy baby.”

Though she’s been quiet on the music front, Rihanna dropped her first new song in October 2022.

Titled “Lift Me Up,” the track was inspired by late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s life and legacy and featured in the sequel, Wakanda Forever. The new release earned Rihanna her first Oscar nomination.

