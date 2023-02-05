Team Rihanna! Adele revealed she plans to attend the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona to cheer on the “Umbrella” singer during the halftime show.

“I’m going just for Rihanna!” the “I Drink Wine” songstress, 34, told an audience member during the Friday, February 3, concert of her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “I don’t give a flying f–k.”

Luckily, Sin City is a quick flight away from Glendale, Arizona, which is where Super Bowl LVII will be played on Sunday, February 12. The Kansas City Chiefs, who won the American Football Conference last week, will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, the National Football Conference champions, at State Farm Stadium.

Long before the teams were determined, the halftime show performer was announced. Shortly after Apple Music was confirmed as the new entertainment sponsor in September 2022, the Fenty Beauty founder, 34, revealed that she would take the stage during the most-watched night of television.

Adele will be in the crowd to cheer her on, and the fangirl feelings are mutual and go way back. In 2012, Rihanna declared her adoration for the “Rolling in the Deep” singer.

“Really, I came to the BRITs just to stalk Adele,” the Barbados native said during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show after the U.K. awards show where she had recently performed. “It really was nothing about me; it wasn’t about the BRITs; it wasn’t about the performance. It was really just to see Adele again. … I love her.”

The music stars were able to meet eventually, though Adele can’t quite recall when. “I actually can’t remember the first time I met Rihanna; I was probably numb from the shock of it,” the England native admitted in a tribute to Rihanna for Time‘s 100 Most Influential People of 2018.

The Grammy winner continued: “Whenever I’ve met her, she’s been the most gracious, loyal and funny goofball of an icon. She glows like when someone’s taken a picture with a flash and you’re dazed for a few minutes after. But it’s also very clear in that glow that she genuinely doesn’t give a f–k; she’s fearless and full of all the right kind of attitude to be everything that she is and will be forever.”

The Super Bowl marks Rihanna’s first televised performance since the 2018 Grammys. She hasn’t released a full-length album since 2016’s Anti (though fans are hoping that an #R9 album announcement follows her game day show).

The 2023 Super Bowl airs on Fox Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET.