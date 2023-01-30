The season isn’t over yet! Brittany Matthews celebrated after husband Patrick Mahomes qualified for his third Super Bowl.

“Super Bowl here we come!!” Matthews, 27, captioned an Instagram Story video of Mahomes, also 27, walking on the field with daughter Sterling, 22 months, after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship game on Sunday, January 29.

The former soccer player live-tweeted her reactions during the game, seemingly calling out the referees at one point before the Chiefs won by a score of 23-20.

“All right, this s–t is getting out-of-control,” she wrote. In a subsequent post, she added, “BULL💩.”

Matthews and her father-in-law, Pat Mahomes, watched the conference final together in Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium. “That’s my goddamn son!” the 52-year-old retired baseball pitcher cheered in an Instagram Story video shared by Matthews on Sunday.

At the end of the fourth quarter, the Texas native gave fans a glimpse of how she celebrated with Sterling. “Daddy just won the game!” Matthews told the toddler, who smiled for the camera.

Matthews — who also shares son Bronze, 2 months, with Patrick — wasn’t afraid to throw a little shade at the opposing team following her husband’s major victory. She tweeted, “Cancun on 3 ✌🏼,” referring to a post shared by Bengals cornerback Eli Apple after his team defeated the Buffalo Bills in the last game before the AFC Championship.

The quarterback has previously led the Chiefs to two Super Bowls. In 2020, Patrick earned his first Vince Lombardi trophy, beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. It was the first time the Chiefs played in the NFL championship in 50 years, and the Texas Tech alum became the youngest player to be honored as Super Bowl MVP.

Patrick, who was drafted in 2017, went on to sign a 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs. The team made it to the Super Bowl again in 2021 but lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-31.

For Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12. After Sunday’s victory, Patrick made it clear that there’s no time for rest.

“The job’s not finished for us,” he told reporters at a post-game press conference. “We get a chance to go up against a great football team in the Philadelphia Eagles, so we get to enjoy this for about a day and then get right back to it. I’ve been in the Super Bowl, man, and winning it’s a lot better than losing. … I’m just excited to get to that game.”