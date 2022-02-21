As Patrick Mahomes makes headlines for his accomplishments on the field, his family often raises eyebrows for off-the-field antics.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s support system includes his father, Pat Mahomes, his mother, Randi Martin, brother Jackson Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews. The football star and his high school sweetheart got engaged in September 2020.

“On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me,” Matthews wrote via Instagram after the proposal, which went down one day after Patrick’s 25th birthday. “The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond🎉💕.”

The pair went on to welcome daughter Sterling in February 2021. Earlier that same month, Matthews supported Patrick at the Super Bowl LV and slammed coverage comparing her man to Tom Brady after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Big Game.

“Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league,” she tweeted at the time. In another post, she shaded SportsCenter’s photo choice, writing, “Y’all are [trash can emojis] for this too, but he looks damn good to me.. … Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I’m always and forever proud of him in everything he does. Now let’s have a baby!”

As Matthews continued to cause controversy via her social media activity, Jackson was also in the spotlight during the 2021-2022 season, with Patrick being forced to field questions about a video of his sibling throwing water on Ravens fans trolling his family after a September 2021 loss.

“Obviously, it’s something we don’t want to necessarily do,” he told the media. “There were things that were said to him and [Brittany] that you don’t see on the clip. He’s been good at trying not to respond to that stuff. He takes a lot and he’s usually pretty good at it and he’ll learn from it and try to stay away from those people as best he can.”

Scroll through for a breakdown of the biggest Mahomes’ family controversies: