Prosecutors have dropped three felony charges against Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes.

Johnson County Assistant District Attorney Megan Ahsens filed a motion on Tuesday, January 2, to dismiss Jackson’s three counts of aggravated sexual battery. The 23-year-old appeared in court on Wednesday, January 3, and the felony charges were officially dismissed.

The Associated Press reports that the court cited a lack of cooperation from alleged victim Aspen Vaughn, who has refused to testify, as the reason for the dismissal. Prosecutors noted in a filing that they intended to move forward with the case, claiming that surveillance video filmed the encounter. According to Ahsens, the accuser “is actively thwarting attempts to serve her” with subpoenas in an attempt to avoid appearing in court.

Jackson’s attorney, Brandan Davies, insisted in a statement to FOX 4 KC that his client “has done nothing wrong,” adding, “We had full confidence that the truth of the matter would ultimately be revealed.”

Jackson still faces a misdemeanor battery charge, for which he pleaded not guilty.

News broke in March 2023 that Jackson was under investigation for assault after Vaughn, the owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, claimed he “forcibly kissed” her at her establishment in February 2023. Jackson allegedly became aggressive with two staff members, shoving a waiter who attempted to come into a room where Jackson was with Vaughn.

“I was going into our office downstairs where the employees are in the employee area, and he’s downstairs for I don’t know what reason,” the waiter claimed to the Kansas City Star in March 2023. “And I’m trying to get to the office, and he’s like, pushing me out … And he’s like, ‘No, get out, get out.’”

Vaughn claimed that Jackson made three different advances on her without her consent.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘What are you doing?’” she told the outlet. “And then he proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help, because he’s big and massive.”

Vaughn alleged Jackson grabbed her by the neck after he tried to speak with her privately about the incident. Jackson’s lawyer denied the accusations in a March 2023 statement, alleging there was “substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses.”

Jackson was officially arrested on four charges related to the alleged altercation in May 2023 with his bail set at $100,000. Months later, Vaughn closed her restaurant, telling the Kansas City Star that she faced death threats and harassment and the establishment was vandalized in the aftermath of the legal drama.

Patrick, 28, addressed his brother’s arrest during a May 2023 press conference, telling reporters, “It’s kind of a personal thing that I’m going to keep to myself.”