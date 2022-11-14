Cancel OK
Who Is Patrick Mahomes’ Brother? Everything to Know About ‘Jackson From TikTok’

Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Brother? Everything to Know About Jackson Mahomes
 Courtesy of Jackson Mahomes/Instagram
At 27 years old, Patrick Mahomes II of the Kansas City Chiefs, is a hardworking quarterback with the accolades to prove it. He is one of the NFL’s most talented players, destined to be a standout athlete as the son of former Mets pitcher Pat Mahomes. Whether it is the preseason or postseason, the 6-foot-3 star persists in improving his game, and has been awarded for his efforts. Patrick was named NFL MVP in 2018, Super Bowl MVP during the 2019-20 season and is arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks in the league.

But Patrick isn’t the only one in his family making headlines, his younger brother Jackson Mahomes has become quite the celebrity himself. Although the 6-foot-6 sibling is nowhere near being a quarterback or playing any level of professional sports, he has made a name for himself in a somewhat controversial path to fame.

What made the younger Mahomes so popular? Aside from being the brother of the beloved Chief’s QB, Jackson has catapulted to fame while making TikTok videos on the sidelines of his brother’s games—though, not without controversy.

Scroll down to learn why Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother Jackson Mahomes seems to be a magnet for online gaffes:

