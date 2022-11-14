What made the younger Mahomes so popular? Aside from being the brother of the beloved Chief’s QB, Jackson has catapulted to fame while making TikTok videos on the sidelines of his brother’s games—though, not without controversy.

But Patrick isn’t the only one in his family making headlines , his younger brother Jackson Mahomes has become quite the celebrity himself. Although the 6-foot-6 sibling is nowhere near being a quarterback or playing any level of professional sports, he has made a name for himself in a somewhat controversial path to fame.

At 27 years old, Patrick Mahomes II of the Kansas City Chiefs, is a hardworking quarterback with the accolades to prove it. He is one of the NFL’s most talented players, destined to be a standout athlete as the son of former Mets pitcher Pat Mahomes. Whether it is the preseason or postseason, the 6-foot-3 star persists in improving his game, and has been awarded for his efforts. Patrick was named NFL MVP in 2018, Super Bowl MVP during the 2019-20 season and is arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks in the league.

Credit: Courtesy of Jackson Mahomes/Instagram Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Brother? Everything to Know About ‘Jackson From TikTok’ At 27 years old, Patrick Mahomes II of the Kansas City Chiefs, is a hardworking quarterback with the accolades to prove it. He is one of the NFL’s most talented players, destined to be a standout athlete as the son of former Mets pitcher Pat Mahomes. Whether it is the preseason or postseason, the 6-foot-3 star persists in improving his game, and has been awarded for his efforts. Patrick was named NFL MVP in 2018, Super Bowl MVP during the 2019-20 season and is arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks in the league. But Patrick isn’t the only one in his family making headlines, his younger brother Jackson Mahomes has become quite the celebrity himself. Although the 6-foot-6 sibling is nowhere near being a quarterback or playing any level of professional sports, he has made a name for himself in a somewhat controversial path to fame. What made the younger Mahomes so popular? Aside from being the brother of the beloved Chief’s QB, Jackson has catapulted to fame while making TikTok videos on the sidelines of his brother’s games—though, not without controversy. Scroll down to learn why Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother Jackson Mahomes seems to be a magnet for online gaffes:

Credit: Courtesy of Jackson Mahomes/Instagram Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Mahomes? Born May 15, 2000, to parents Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin, Jackson found fame on social media, namely TikTok with more than one million followers. The 22-year-old often finds himself in hot water for his behavior. Still, there are plenty of people who enjoy his content (even if many of his followers just enjoy following the drama). He is also popular on Instagram, YouTube and Twitter, and his following just keeps growing. In his first YouTube video, he says he was a marketing student at the University of Missouri, Kansas City and recently graduated in 2022. His proud mother tweeted, "Time flies!! Graduating college!! I’m so very proud of you Jackson!! I love you! 1st in the fam." The Texas-born influencer addresses the countless accusations of him riding the coattails of his famous brother in the same video. "Do I use him for clout? No…," he said. "I mean I don’t necessarily use him for clout but there are a lot of advantages and I get a lot of opportunities by being his brother, so that’s pretty cool."

Credit: Courtesy of Jackson Mahomes/Instagram Does Jackson Mahomes Play Sports As Well? At Whitehouse high school, Jackson happened to be quite proficient at basketball. He pursued this sport instead of football and baseball like his brother. His height and dedication gave him an advantage (although not enough to go pro like his big bro). His head varsity coach thought he was decent enough to start his entire junior year, which is an incredible feat at the competitive high school level. Unfortunately, going to the same high school as his brother did not always work in his favor. Many fans of opposing teams would often chant, "You’re not Patrick!" any time he entered the court. Looking back, however, Jackson thinks the games where they yelled the loudest were some of his best performances. With his height and talent, he probably could have gone further with the sport, but perhaps the pressure to be equivalent to his brother was too much. Or maybe he just didn’t love the game.

Credit: Courtesy of Jackson Mahomes/YouTube What Is Jackson Mahomes' Inspiration for His Merch? In 2019, Jackson released his own merchandise line. His first two pieces were called "Unathletic" and "Jackson From TikTok." In one of his YouTube videos, he explained the inspiration behind his first merch line. "My whole life, it has been compared to my dad who was a major league baseball player, my brother’s in the NFL, my godfather was a major baseball player and then there’s me." He discovered his love for making TikToks and YouTube videos and was inspired by the fact that you don’t have to be athletic to be successful. Jackson has always been in his brother’s shadow. Once he started making a name for himself, he said he will never forget the time when people recognized him as "Jackson From TikTok," instead of just "Patrick Mahomes’ Brother," which inspired the second piece in his merch line.

Credit: Courtesy of Jackson Mahomes/Instagram How Is Jackson and Patrick Mahomes’s Relationship? The duo’s five-year age gap hasn’t stopped them from being thick as thieves, and the two always have each other’s backs even when they don’t see eye-to-eye. They spend a lot of time together in the on and offseason enjoying their brotherly love. Like any great brother duo, however, they fought growing up. Their mother commented how she lost many home decor items because they accidentally broke something during a tussle. Patrick is older, but Jackson’s height has always rivaled his brother’s. They even broke an oven! While describing the event to East Texas Sports Network, their mother, Randi Martin, commented, "What kid breaks an oven? I mean, shatters an oven." She refused to replace several pieces of furniture until Patrick finally moved out. Since he began college in Kansas City, Jackson often attends every Chiefs game that he can. He gained popularity posting TikToks during his brother’s playoff games and has developed a sweet friendship with his brother’s wife Brittany Matthews, who married Patrick in Hawaii in 2022. Patrick and Jackson often attend events together, and they once even appeared in a State Farm commercial. Though their interests are vastly different, they share an obvious brotherly bond.

Credit: Courtesy of Jackson Mahomes/Instagram Why is Jackson Mahomes So Controversial? You can’t discuss the TikTok star’s life without getting into his many controversies. None of them are blatantly outrageous by any means, but apparently, they are just "outrageous" enough to upset some folks. Jackson’s sexual orientation is a hot topic amongst his trolls. In one of his videos, the star addresses the subject and sets the record straight. "I am not gay. I am attracted to girls," he said, though, the hate he receives has contributed to one of his biggest insecurities: his voice. "I do not like to do on-camera stuff," he admits. "All of my stuff typically has music behind it just because I hate my voice. It’s my biggest insecurity." His haters judge the way he talks and automatically assume he is gay, which is bothersome for the influencer. The star is straight, but more importantly, he finds the comments disrespectful toward the LGBTQ+ community. Jackson, along with his sister-in-law Brittany Matthews (Patrick’s wife), made headlines for a handful of viral instances during the 2021-22 NFL season. Last September, the UMKC alum was caught on video pouring water on Ravens fans for heckling him after a post-Chiefs loss. A month later, Jackson sparked outrage for making a TikTok of him dancing on the sidelines, inside a specially roped off section honoring the late NFL player Sean Taylor during a memorial game in Washington. Matthews was also criticized for participating. Jackson later apologized for his actions, which he mistook as the VIP area, though people still criticized him for "not reading the room" and being "disrespectful." In December 2021, a Kansas City bar called him out for being entitled and rude to staffers after Jackson posted a reaction video complaining online to his thousands of followers, claiming the service was poor and the waiters were mean. Shortly after, the social media influencer was called out by a business on TikTok for allegedly scamming the company, according to the New York Post.

In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies