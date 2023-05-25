Keeping it in the family. Patrick Mahomes is speaking out after his brother, Jackson Mahomes, was arrested — but he’s setting a firm boundary.

“It’s kind of a personal thing that I’m going to keep to myself,” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, May 24, when asked about the controversy.

Patrick asserted that his focus is on helping his team succeed after their 2022 Super Bowl victory. “At the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family at the same time,” he said. “So [I] just kind of keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I’m in the building.”

The Texas native — who shares daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 4 months, with Brittany Matthews — explained that he relies on his loved ones to stay grounded. “But you have to come in here and do a job,” he said. “And that’s what I try to do every day.”

The NFL pro’s guarded comment comes weeks after his brother, 23, was arrested on May 3 in connection to an alleged incident that took place nearly three months prior. He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of misdemeanor battery before being released on a $100,000 bond.

In March, the Kansas City Star reported that Jackson was being investigated after local restaurant staffer Aspen Vaughn claimed he became aggressive with her coworkers while dining at her establishment on February 25. She told the outlet that she attempted to intervene and speak to Jackson privately.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘What are you doing?'” Vaughn claimed. “And then he proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help, because he’s big and massive.”

Vaughn added that she was “in shock” during the incident. “It’s disgusting,” she said. “Like, you’re a child, and he was trying to say, ‘We should be a power couple,’ and I’m like, ‘Clearly you’re out of your mind right now.'”

Jackson’s attorney denied the allegations at the time. “Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses,” Brandan Davies said. “We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

Patrick’s younger brother has sparked backlash several times since the Texas Tech University alum began his NFL career in 2017. After the Chiefs lost a September 2021 game to the Baltimore Ravens, Jackson was criticized for dumping water on fans who trolled his family.

“Obviously, it’s something we don’t want to necessarily do,” Patrick explained in an interview after the controversy. “There were things that were said to him and [my wife] that you don’t see on the clip. He’s been good at trying not to respond to that stuff. He takes a lot and he’s usually pretty good at it and he’ll learn from it and try to stay away from those people as best he can.”