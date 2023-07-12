Patrick Mahomes is an all-star for his team on the football field — and a champion for his family at home.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback got engaged to high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews in September 2020, proposing on the same day he received his Super Bowl LIV championship ring. Later that month, the couple announced that they had a baby on the way.

Matthews gave birth to daughter Sterling in February 2021. “I think [fatherhood has] changed me in a sense that you’re just so appreciative of every single day and the little things,” Mahomes told Forbes in April 2021.

Shortly after Sterling’s 1st birthday, Patrick and his wife announced in May 2022 that they were expecting their second child. They welcomed their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, that November.

Scroll down to see Patrick’s sweetest quotes about his family and raising children over the years: