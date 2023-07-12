Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Dads

Patrick Mahomes’ Sweetest Quotes About Raising His 2 Kids With Brittany Matthews: ‘I’ve Had to Learn a Lot’

By
Patrick Mahomes' Sweetest Quotes About Raising His 2 Kids With Brittany Matthews: 'I've Had to Learn a Lot'
Courtesy of Brittany Matthews/Instagram
9

Deal of the Day

amazon-prime-day-2023

Patrick Mahomes is an all-star for his team on the football field — and a champion for his family at home.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback got engaged to high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews in September 2020, proposing on the same day he received his Super Bowl LIV championship ring. Later that month, the couple announced that they had a baby on the way.

Matthews gave birth to daughter Sterling in February 2021. “I think [fatherhood has] changed me in a sense that you’re just so appreciative of every single day and the little things,” Mahomes told Forbes in April 2021.

Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Matthews' Family Photos

Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Matthews’ Family Photos

Read article

Shortly after Sterling’s 1st birthday, Patrick and his wife announced in May 2022 that they were expecting their second child. They welcomed their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, that November.

Scroll down to see Patrick’s sweetest quotes about his family and raising children over the years:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!