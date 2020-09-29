A little Mahomie on the way! Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, are going to be parents.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 25, and the certified personal trainer, also 25, announced on Tuesday, September 29, that Matthews is pregnant with their first child less than a month after Mahomes proposed to his love.

“Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️,” Matthews wrote via Instagram, alongside two photos of Mahomes holding her stomach, while she showed off the sonogram.

The NFL star shared a closeup photo of the sonogram, captioning it, “❤️.”

Mahomes’ little brother, Jackson Mahomes, was quick to wish the couple well in the next chapter of their lives, writing, “I am so extremely happy for you guys & can’t wait to see what the future holds for y’all! You guys are going to be the BEST parents ever!!!”

The couple’s pregnancy news came weeks after Patrick asked his longtime girlfriend to marry him on September 1.

The athlete surprised Matthews at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, with a diamond ring on the same day he received his Super Bowl LIV ring.

“❤️ #RingSZN,” the football player wrote alongside photos from the proposal.

Patrick got down on one knee on a white carpet lined by red rose petals and surrounded by white flowers and candles. “Will you marry me” was written in lights as the quarterback popped the question.

“On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me,” Matthews wrote via Instagram after saying, “yes” to her man. “The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better.”

The couple started dating in 2012 while at Whitehouse High School in Texas. Patrick was in his sophomore year, while Matthews was a junior. They pair went to separate colleges — he played football at Texas Tech and she played soccer at University of Texas — they stayed together.

They currently live in Kansas City together and share two dogs.