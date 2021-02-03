Patrick Mahomes is taking the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7, for the team’s second consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Cheering them on once again is Brittany Matthews, the quarterback’s longtime love and an athlete herself.

Mahomes and Matthews, both 25, began dating when they were sophomores in high school in Whitehouse, Texas, and are now happily engaged. The NFL MVP proposed in September 2020, one day after Matthews’ birthday and the same day he received his championship ring for his Super Bowl LIV win.

“My heart is so full! I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special!” the soccer player gushed in an Instagram Story at the time after enjoying a romantic candle-lit meal with her future husband. “Couldn’t imagine this day being anymore perfect!”

Weeks after their engagement, the pair announced that they were expecting their first child together. “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️,” Matthews wrote via Instagram in September alongside two photos of Mahomes holding her stomach.

The twosome — who are already loving pet parents to two puppies — revealed their baby’s sex one month later while their loved ones watched via Zoom amid the coronavirus pandemic. Steel and Silver, their dogs, walked across white paper with paint-dipped paws and confirmed that the longtime couple were expecting a daughter.

“My [heart],” Mahomes captioned the sweet video on Instagram. Matthews shared the same montage to her own account, writing, “Baby Girl P.s- Yes, my dogs walked down a run way [sic] with pink paws for the reveal.”

Months before heading to back-to-back Super Bowl games, one of Mahomes’ teammates tested positive for COVID-19, leading him and his pregnant fiancee to take extra precautions for the health of their baby. While speaking to reporters in October 2020, Mahomes revealed that he was trying to stay “away from her as much as possible” — even sleeping in a different room than Matthews in their home.

“It’s something I think about every day,” he said at the time. “You have to think about that with her being pregnant, kind of in that high-risk category. … I’m doing my part to keep away from her and social distance whenever stuff like this arises.”

Scroll down to learn more about Mahomes’ No. 1 fan.