Grab your pom-poms and get ready to watch Super Bowl LV! The big game, which kicks off on Sunday, February 7, is sure to be a match for the ages with quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady facing off.

Super Bowl 2021 will feature the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Brady’s first Super Bowl appearance since leaving the New England Patriots in March 2020.

Mahomes, 25, will attempt to lead his team to their third Super Bowl win in franchise history and second win in two years — a feat that Brady, 43, has already accomplished when he led the Patriots to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 2003 and 2004.

In addition to having the biggest age difference between two quarterbacks in a Super Bowl — Mahomes is 18 years younger than Brady — the 2021 game will mark the first time a team has played for the title in their home stadium.

Tampa Bay has the opportunity to win the coveted trophy in Tampa, Florida, giving them major home-field advantage.

Getting a victory on his home turf would be another accolade that Brady can add to his resume — if he is able to upset the Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. The California native already has the most Super Bowl wins in the sport with six trophies as the New England Patriots quarterback and nine appearances in the big game.

Entering his 10th Super Bowl at the age of 43 also makes him the oldest quarterback to play in the championship — a record he previously held when he won his sixth title in 2019 at the age of 41.

Some fans, including diehard Chiefs supporter Eric Stonestreet and Tampa Bay lover Nick Carter are counting down the days until their team hopefully wins Super Bowl 2021. Others, however, are tuning in to see the game’s halftime show and which celebrities will be in attendance.

Scroll down for everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV.