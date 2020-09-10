Fresh start. Tom Brady reflected on his move from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he gears up for his first game of the NFL season.

“It was tough. It was a tough decision to make when you’ve been two decades in one place,” the athlete, 43, said during the Thursday, September 10, episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast with Dax Shepard. “It’s a lot of emotions, a lot of memories.”

Brady’s new title does not diminish his former one, though. “For one reason or another, it didn’t work that I was going to continue there, but it doesn’t take away from what I had,” he explained. “And what I had actually made me more prepared for what I’m experiencing now.”

The quarterback looks back fondly on his time as a Patriot. “It was incredible,” he raved. “It was perfect. I wouldn’t change it. Not every day was perfect, but it was everything that it was supposed to be.”

However, Brady cannot deny one perk of his relocation from Massachusetts to Florida. “I like it hot every day now,” he noted. “I’m never going back to cold weather. I did 25 years of it.”

While he enjoys it, the NFL star’s 7-year-old daughter, Vivian, is not as thrilled with the change in environment. “Every time we eat, we eat outside and it’s like 85 degrees, [and] she won’t eat outside with us. She goes inside the house,” he revealed. “She’s like, ‘Daddy, I do not like it this hot all the time.’”

She has valid concerns too. “We came to Florida for the last five months and my daughter’s like, ‘Daddy, what are we gonna do for Christmas? What are we gonna do for Halloween? Is there Halloween in Tampa?’” he said.

Brady shares son Jack, 13, with ex Bridget Moynahan as well as son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen.

Elsewhere in the episode, the football player spoke out about his retirement plans, though he has yet to divulge a date for his departure. “I think I definitely will need some help when I’m done playing to find some space to occupy the adrenaline, the ups, the downs, the highs, the lows of this. I’m a big believer in psychology and getting help,” he said. “I’ve already thought, ‘OK, when it does happen, I’m filling a huge void and I don’t know where that huge void is gonna go.’ It’ll be like a really tough breakup.”

Amid retirement rumors, Brady announced in March that he was leaving the Patriots after 20 seasons as quarterback. He signed with the Buccaneers later that month.