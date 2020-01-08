Put him in, coach! Tom Brady hinted that he’d be ready to suit up for his 21st season with the NFL after the New England Patriots’ devastating playoff loss on Saturday, January 4.

Brady, 42, looked back on the end of his 2019 NFL season in a lengthy Instagram post four days after the Tennessee Titans walked away with the win in the first round of the postseason.

“I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades,” the quarterback captioned the post. “Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life).”

The University of Michigan alum continued, “In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

Despite rumors that the longtime Patriots star might finally be ready to retire, Brady told reporters immediately after Saturday’s game that it would be “pretty unlikely” for him to sit next season out. However, Brady will be entering the offseason as a free agent, leaving a big question mark over his future with Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

“Playing for Mr. [Robert] Kraft all these years and for coach Belichick, there’s nobody that’s had a better career than me just being with them,” the six-time Super Bowl winner said. “I’m very blessed and I don’t know what the future looks like and I’m not going to predict it.”

While there’s been speculation that Brady might consider an offer to join the Los Angeles Chargers for the 2020 season, the three-time NFL MVP honoree hasn’t given away any clues about whether or not he’d make the big move with wife Gisele Bundchen and their three kids.

“Who knows what the future holds? We’ll leave it at that,” he teased reporters on Saturday.