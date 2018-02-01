Love Lives

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Most Romantic Moments

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute 2017 Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are true relationship goals. The couple married in February 2009 and have shared some incredibly romantic moments together, giving their fans hope that love is real.
The couple, who are now parents to son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, have been vocal about their relationship and their feelings for one another. They have been photographed during special moments, including celebrating Super Bowl wins and family vacations and they have also shared intimate glimpses of their lives together on social media.
