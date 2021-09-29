A set-up done right! While Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have proven to be a dynamic duo for decades, the professional football player has remained grateful for his friend who initially set the couple up.

“I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 44, explained via an interview with WSJ. Magazine, published on Tuesday, September 28. “I ended up calling her and it ended up being the love of my life.”

While Brady was glad that first phone call landed him the woman of his dreams, the 41-year-old supermodel had to call him back first.

“She didn’t pick up, actually. I had to leave a voicemail,” he recalled to the magazine.

The NFL athlete and Bündchen tied the knot in 2009 before welcoming son Benjamin, 11, and daughter Vivian, 8. Brady — who also shares son Jack, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan — has long gushed about his marriage to the Brazil native.

“Happy Birthday 😍😍,” Brady captioned an Instagram birthday tribute to his wife in July. “This has been an incredible year and it’s hard to imagine loving you more today than I did a year ago, but I do! You love our family the way nobody else can and we all celebrate you on this day! Te amo Tanto meu amor da minha vida! ❤️❤️”

The pair, who celebrated 12 years of marriage earlier this year, kept the milestone festivities low-key.

“Gisele and Tom will be spending time with their family for their wedding anniversary. They’re both just happy to be spending time together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February. ”At this time, they’re aware that families are suffering and have suffered during the pandemic, so their focus is just making sure their family and everyone close to them is safe. They try their best to have a happy and healthy family always.”

Brady won the Super Bowl in April alongside the Florida-based football team, and his better half eagerly celebrated her love’s victory. The Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author posted footage via her Instagram Series from the sidelines of the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. In the clip, Vivian yelled, “We won,” while jumping up and down, and her big brothers applauded their dad’s victory.

Before the big game, Bündchen shared a sweet pic with the kids, decked out in Buccaneers gear. “We are already cheering here papai!” she captioned the Instagram photo at the time. “We love you! Let’s go @tombrady! Let’s go Bucs!!!”

Brady replied to her message at the time, writing, “The best cheering section in the WORLD.”