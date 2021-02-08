The Brady Bunch! Tom Brady’s three kids joined him on the field at the Raymond James Stadium following his Super Bowl LV win on Sunday, February 7.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 43, was adorably spotted hugging and kissing his sons, Jack, 13, and Benjamin, 11, and his daughter, Vivian, 8, after his victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. “It’ll be nice to celebrate with them,” the California native said while accepting his MVP honor.

The NFL player shares his eldest son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and his youngest two with wife Gisele Bündchen. The model, 40, was also on the field celebrating her husband’s seventh championship ring.

“Let’s go Bucs!!!!!!!” the Brazil native wrote via Instagram at the time. “Let’s go papai!!”

As for Moynahan, 49, the Blue Bloods star congratulated Brady with an Instagram post. “I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers,” the actress wrote, referencing her ex’s former team of 20 seasons, The New England Patriots.

The New York native previously posted last month about Brady heading to the Super Bowl for the 10th time. “Could not be more proud,” Moynahan wrote. “@tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @buccaneers.”

Bündchen posted a family photo at the time of herself, Benjamin and Vivian smiling in Buccaneers jerseys. “We are already cheering here papai! We love you! Let’s go @tombrady!! Let’s go Bucs!!”

Benjamin is not sporty like his dad, the athlete told Men’s Health in August 2019. “When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like [my son] Jack … [who] is just like me,” he explained at the time. “So I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’ And Gisele kept saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’ It was hard for me. I was like, ‘What do you mean? He’s a boy; he should do all these things that I do.’”

The professional football player added at the time: “The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He’s like, ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.”