He did it again! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7, beating the Kansas City Chiefs and giving Tom Brady his 7th Super Bowl Ring. But win or lose, Gisele Bündchen is Tom Brady‘s No. 1 fan.

The model, 40, was on the sidelines on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and took to social media after the big game to share her thoughts on the outcome of the big game.

The supermodel shared a video on her Instagram Stories after the game showing her two kids with Brady — Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8 — and his 13-year-old son, Jack, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. Vivian yelled “We won!” as she jumped up and down and Jack applauded.

Bündchen and the kids were rooting for the Florida football team and its quarterback, 43, long before they took the field over the weekend. Earlier this month, the Brazil native posted a sweet snap of herself and the kids decked out in Buccaneers gear.

“We are already cheering here papai!” she captioned the photo. “We love you! Let’s go @tombrady! Let’s go Bucs!!!”

Brady gushed about his family in the comments, writing, “The best cheering section in the WORLD.”

Sunday marked the University of Michigan alum’s 10th Super Bowl appearance. It was his first since leaving the New England Patriots in March 2020. Brady has won six of his previous appearances, with the 2021 Super Bowl becoming his 7th win.

Brady shocked the sports world when he announced his exit at the time. The California native released a statement about his departure, writing, “FOREVER A PATRIOT.” He played for the Patriots for 20 years before signing a multi-million dollar deal with the Buccaneers.

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach [Bill] Belichick, [owner Robert Kraft] and the Kraft family and the entire organization, I want to say thank you for the past 20 years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values,” his statement read in part.

He’s not the only former New England Patriot who played a part in Sunday’s Super Bowl LV victory. After retiring in 2019, Rob Gronkowski returned to the NFL to play in Florida alongside Brady. The tight end told WEEI-FM in April 2020 the move wasn’t planned. “As a player, you always want to see what it is like somewhere else. [I] thought of that before, definitely after playing nine years in the NFL and I also thought about it when I came out of retirement,” he explained at the time, noting that things “just kind of lined up like that.”