Reunited and it feels so good! Rob Gronkowski will join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay for the 2020 NFL season.

The New York native, 30, has been traded from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coming out of retirement to play once again with the former Pats quarterback, the NFL reported on Tuesday, April 21.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Gronkowski, who retired from the sport in March 2019, told the Patriots that he wanted to play football again but was set on playing with Brady, 42, in Florida.

He has reportedly been working out for the upcoming season and will earn $10 million for a one-year contract, per the tight end’s agent Drew Rosenhaus, via the NFL.

The news comes one day after the Masked Singer contestant commented on his dynamic with the California native, who made some cheeky comments about Gronkowski’s manhood.

While appearing on the Monday, April 20, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the three-time Super Bowl champ addressed Brady’s comment that Gronkowski’s penis was “amazing” while talking with Howard Stern the week before.

“Oh man,” the University of Arizona alum told Andy Cohen, when asked what the quarterback’s body looked like. “Well, he did describe [mine] as looking ‘amazing,’ which I think is the biggest compliment in my career, along with playing with Tom.”

Gronkowski added that it did “kind of surprise” him when he heard what the father of three said about him, but shut down any rumors that their penis sizes were comparable.

“Not as nice as mine,” he quipped. “The guy didn’t flock it as much as I did, [but] maybe I got a sneak peek.”

Gronkowski played nine seasons (from 2010 to 2019) for New England, while the six-time Super Bowl champion spent his entire career with the Pats.

Brady was a Patriot for 20 years, before announcing his departure in March.

On March 20, he officially signed with Tampa Bay and has since relocated his family — wife Gisele Bündchen and their two kids Benjamin, 10 and Vivian, 7 — from Boston to Tampa. Brady shares his eldest son John, 12, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.