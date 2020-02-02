Football season all year long! Super Bowl LIV is the ultimate viewing experience for lovers of the game, but what happens after the sporting event ends?

Whether your team wins the big game — the 2020 Super Bowl features the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 2 — or your hometown heroes already lost this season, football fans don’t ever want this time to end. Now, viewers don’t have to say goodbye to the gridiron game after the Super Bowl ends because there is plenty of pigskin content year-round.

Fans can watch football-centered movies and TV series to relieve the glory of their high school playing days for months to come. Maybe you want to escape your day-to-day life and become a fan of a fictional team like Friday Night Lights’ Dillion Panthers, led by Coach Taylor (Kyle Chandler)? The Texas-based series will teach viewers just what it means to believe in the power of the sport and the “clear eyes, full heart, can’t lose” mentality. Plus, it’s about football, so it’s a win-win.

Varsity Blues, The Longest Yard and more movies will have fans jumping out of their seats as they get invested in a fictional football squad no matter what time of year. Or viewers can catch up on football flicks based on real people and events, like Remember the Titans and Rudy, to warm their tailgate-loving heart.

Sports fans can binge watch comedies like Coach and The League to channel their inner football fan throughout the winter, spring and summer — until fall rolls around again and the crew suits back up for the NFL’s 2020 season. Plus, fans can also brush up on their cheerleading skills by watching Bring It On — Gabrielle Union’s skills on the mat are legendary — or Netflix’s new series, Cheer.

Scroll through the gallery below to find the next football-lover fix in the form of a new movie or TV series. The Super Bowl only lasts one day, but these football-focused hits just keep coming.