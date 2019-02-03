Football fanatics! It’s no secret that athletes such as Tom Brady, Jay Cutler and Aaron Rodgers love football, but there are also plenty of stars that enjoy rooting for their favorite teams from the sidelines, too — or from the comfort of their homes.

Whether they’re suiting up in the jerseys of their favorite players every Sunday afternoon or going all out for their fantasy football league, Tinseltown’s finest has plenty of love for the game.

Nick Lachey, for instance, has been known to cheer on his team from the couch alongside son Camden, while John Legend does his fantasy drafts in his home while surrounded by daughter Luna’s toys, making it a family affair.

Others, like Eric Decker, have given up their days on the field, but not their affinity for the sport; Jessie Decker says she and her husband watch the game religiously.

There are also plenty of A-list women in the stadiums’ stands. In addition to football wives, such as Gisele Bündchen and Kristin Cavallari, who are often on hand to applaud on their men, you’re also likely to find celebs such as Alyssa Milano — the Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later alum created her own line of fan apparel for women called Touch, which is sold through the NFL Shop.

Then there’s E! News anchor Maria Menounos, who’s no stranger to the stadium Jumbotron: She has been to nearly 20 Super Bowls, after all!

Scroll through to see who else is loyal to the game — and for which teams! — below.