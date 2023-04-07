She said yes! Olivia Culpo is engaged to boyfriend Christian McCaffrey after three years of dating.

The Culpo Sisters star, 30, and the San Francisco 49ers running back, 26, announced their engagement on Friday, April 7, via a joint Instagram.

“♾️4.2.23♾️,” the twosome captioned snaps from the proposal.

The pair were first linked in June 2019 after being set up by friends. On the couple’s third anniversary, the former Miss Universe took to Instagram to reflect on their first meeting.

“Three years ago I was not looking for a relationship. When my best friends Kristen & Tyler called me and asked if I would be open to meeting their friend Christian I was apprehensive,” Culpo wrote alongside a carousel of photos featuring McCaffrey. “I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same. While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn’t close myself off and make decisions based on fear.”

The reality star then addressed her now-fiancé, writing, “Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more ❤️ ❤️.”

Prior to her relationship with the NFL star, the TLC personality was known for her other high-profile romances, including her two-year relationship with Nick Jonas.

On a November episode of The Culpo Sisters, the beauty queen admitted that she “thought [she was] going to get married” to Jonas​​​​​, 30, after first moving to Los Angeles with the “Sucker” singer, whom she dated from 2013 to 2015. “My whole identity was in him, which is a very common story of a young person in love,” Culpo shared.

After her relationship with Jonas came to an end, the Sports Illustrated cover model was rumored to be linked with Tim Tebow in 2015. She went on to date Danny Amendola on and off from 2016 to 2019.

Despite her happiness with McCaffrey, Culpo shared on her show that she is still haunted by a past partner who “​​​did really horrible, horrible things” and made her “feel less than human in every sense of the word.”

“I don’t know if you’re ever necessarily healed from traumatic past experiences,” the I Feel Pretty actress exclusively told Us Weekly in November. “Not to sound dramatic, but truly I think there are definitely still triggers that one might have if they’ve gone through something like that.”

Still, Culpo couldn’t help but gush about how her romance with McCaffrey makes her “so happy.” She told Us, “I feel like when you care about somebody, you have to understand the things that they’re gonna have to do to reach their dreams and potential.”

The long-distance couple recently upgraded to living on the same coast after the athlete was traded to the San Francisco 49ers from the Carolina Panthers. Now both based in California, an engagement seemed on the horizon for the football and his love.

Culpo hinted to Us in November that she “would love to” take on “next steps” with McCaffrey. “I think when you’re on the same page with that you can, you really can make it work.”