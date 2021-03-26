Getting ready to grace the pages of Sport Illustrated Swimsuit obviously comes with a decent amount of preparation. And for Olivia Culpo, a returning cover star for the publication, that preparation obviously includes multiple visits to her esthetician, Toska Husted.

As it turns out, Culpo was so pleased with her in-office treatments, that she even has a follow up appointment on the books — this time with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey!

“They’re going to have to [get the same thing], because he has to look good too,” Husted jokes to Us Weekly in an exclusive interview.

But before deciding to bring her beau with her, Culpo attended two sessions solo to get her skin in tip top shape for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2021 photo shoot.

The first appointment took place 2 weeks ahead of the shoot and was focused on clearing out congestion. “I did more of a deep cleansing treatment and some extractions, a peel — all the stuff you don’t want to do right before a big event. You want to give the skin some time to come back from all of that,” Husted tells Stylish.

Fast forward to 48 hours before the big day, and Culpo visited Husted at the Toska European Spa in North Carolina once again. This time, for the Toska Triple Lift, which is a sculpting and lifting treatment that takes about 90 minutes.

Olivia Culpo and Toska Husted.

“I use a cocktail of serums and a micro current machine, which works out the facial muscles and lifts the skin,” Husted says. The celebrity aesthetician, who has worked with Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Mandy Moore, also gave Culpo a boost of oxygen and LED light therapy.

“The oxygen is purifying and kills any bacteria, but it also creates a glass-like texture because it plumps the skin. The LED is very healing and very calming,” she says.

Of course, gadgets and gizmos are only half the battle. Having a top notch skincare routine is equally as important. And while Husted is still working on making sure Culpo washes her face “immediately” post-workout, she has successfully gotten her on-board with a Biologique Recherche regime.

One of her favorite products? Masque Vivant. “Vivant is a deep cleansing mask. A lot of people talk about it and say it smells horrible. But there’s a little mind trick that we play. If I get her to looks at it before smelling it, she’ll associate it with chocolate!”

Obviously the Masque Vivant was in Culpo’s to-go bag for the Florida photo shoot, but Hoska made sure she packed a few other key products to get the beauty queen photo ready morning of.

“Cryo Sticks are this little tool that you keep in the fridge and they’re very cooling, but they also help to lift,” Husted tells Us. And given the humidity in Florida, the tool is key for depuffing.

It seems that all the skin prep paid off, because Culpo’s face looks sculpted (with cheekbones that could cut!) to perfection in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2021 issue. The model even shared some pictures from the photo shoot on her Instagram page.

“Feeling so grateful to be back with @si_swimsuit this year!!! To work with a brand whose mission is to inspire ALL women to be the best version of themselves is such a blessing for me… I feel so lucky. Thank you @mj_day and the entire SI team for showing ALL women that you can be anything you want to be. I still remember walking into your office almost 5 years ago being scared out of my mind and dreaming of the opportunity to work with SI. When I reflect on those times I am reminded about the power of forging a path and fighting for your dreams,” Culpo captioned her post from March 22.

She continued: “This goes beyond myself and to every person out there with a desire to pursue their own unique goals. I am forever grateful for the path I was able to pave for myself and feel indebted to the people who have helped me along the way. I hope that anyone reading this knows that their dreams can come true too and no matter how crazy they may seem, YOU can reach them and it will be freaking awesome ❤️❤️❤️.”