Fashion is about taking risks — and Olivia Culpo is walking proof! The influencer stepped out in a pair of jeans that left Us scratching our heads.

The Rhode Island native, 30, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 3, wearing denim from Coperni. The pants, which retail for $1,200 online and debuted in the label’s fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week, feature high-waisted black leggings completed with flared denim bottoms that include pockets. For added drama, the style is equipped with tiny black belts at the knee.

Culpo paired the quirky piece with a classic white T-shirt and a black backpack. The TV personality wore her hair in a braided ponytail and rocked a rosy lip.

Coperni, which launched in 2013 in France, is known for its eye-catching clothing, offering items that mimic illusions and at times defy gravity. Doja Cat famously sported the fashion house’s Glass Bag at the 2022 Grammys in April. The statue-like piece was done in collaboration with glassware company Heven. Other stars, including Kylie Jenner, have since sported the accessory.

“We are passionate about minimal organic shapes and also [inspired] by technology,” cofounders Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant told The Zoe Report in a 2021 interview. “The woman I envision for Coperni is a woman that is more than anything curious and on top of all the most recent advances whether it’s in technology, music, or art, a tomboy at heart but always sexy. And by sexy I mean she embraces her femininity and sexuality … Unapologetic is not a word taken lightly at Coperni.”

Coperni made headlines in September after hand painting a dress onto Bella Hadid during the brand’s spring 2023 show.

“For spring 2023, @coperni dedicated its runway to ‘women of this world,’” Vogue wrote via Instagram on September 30, alongside a clip of the show-stopping fashion show finale. In the video, the supermodel, 25, posed onstage wearing nothing but a nude thong as two men spray-painted directly onto her body. After the material came together to form the shape of a figure-hugging, midi-length dress, an artist finished the garment with some strips of fabric and scissors.

Hadid then strutted down the runway wearing the finished dress — a white, off-the-shoulder garment with a thigh-high slit.

The sighting quickly went viral on social media.