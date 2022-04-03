Where music meets fashion! Elle King, Doja Cat and more stars brought their A-game to the 2022 Grammys red carpet.

Pop stars and Hollywood icons posed outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, serving their fiercest looks for the cameras. The 64th annual awards show was initially scheduled to take place in Los Angeles in January, but plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the second year that the ceremony has been impacted by the global health crisis. In March 2021, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and more filed into the Los Angeles Convention Center in California for a socially-distanced event hosted by Trevor Noah. The Daily Show personality, 38, returns to host his second Grammys on Sunday.

Despite the different circumstances, the stars didn’t skimp on the fashion at the 63rd annual Grammys. Swift, 32, stunned in a floral Oscar de la Renta minidress (and matching face mask!), while Phoebe Bridgers put a chic spin on her trademark skeleton onesie in a Thom Browne gown.

Sunday’s event was no different, with the “Kiss Me More” songstress stepping out in a gorgeous, custom Versace gown styled with a Coperni bag. King, for her part, donned a one-of-a-kind suit by Christian Siriano paired with an eye-catching hat.

Seven-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo hit the red carpet in a custom Vivienne Westwood Couture dress with crystal-embellished corseting. Remarking on her first Grammys experience, the Disney Channel actress told E! News, “I’ve grown up watching the Grammys religiously, so to be here tonight is such an honor. I wanted to do something fun and young, but classy because it’s the Grammys. That’s the vibe.”

Keep scrolling to see the show-stopping glitz, glamour and gowns from the 2022 Grammys red carpet: