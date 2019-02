Stars’ First Grammy Appearances

They may be big shots in the music industry now, but everyone has to start somewhere — why not the Grammys?

From Lady Gaga, who stunned Us in 2009 with her spiky headdress, to Justin Timberlake, who has been attending the award show since his days as a boy-bander (complete with bleach-blond perm), a star’s first Grammys appearance is a special moment never to be forgotten.