Harry Styles has had quite the transformation since the early days of his career.

The Brit entered into the spotlight in 2010 after trying out for The X Factor UK. During Styles’ time on the show, creator and judge Simon Cowell paired him with fellow contestants Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik as the boy band One Direction.

The fivesome’s career quickly took off, and they became household names in the U.K., the U.S. and beyond. Over a five-year period, they released five studio albums — Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four and Made in the A.M. — before breaking up in 2016 to pursue solo careers. (Malik quit the group early in 2015 due to stress.)

In June 2016, Styles signed a solo contract with Columbia Records, the same label behind 1D. He released his self-titled debut album 11 months later to critical acclaim, and later embarked on a world tour. His sophomore effort, Fine Line, dropped in December 2019.

In addition to his megasuccessful music career, the Brit Award winner has ventured into TV and film. He made his acting debut in the 2017 movie Dunkirk, and later executive-produced the short-lived CBS sitcom Happy Together. He has also guest-hosted The Late Late Show With James Corden twice and appeared on Saturday Night Live five times.

Styles has made headlines for his relationships too. He infamously had a fling with The Xtra Factor presenter Caroline Flack from late 2011 to early 2012, causing controversy due to their 14-year age difference. He later dated Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Camille Rowe.

Scroll down to see photos of Styles through the years!