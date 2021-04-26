The Oscars are for lovers! Celebrity couples shined bright on the 93rd annual Academy Awards red carpet on Sunday, April 25.

As stars arrived at the 2021 Oscars, all eyes were on some of Hollywood’s hottest duos, including Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford.

The Promising Young Woman star, 35, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role, resembled the iconic Oscars trophy wearing a gold Valentino Haute Couture top and skirt, Cartier jewelry and Chanel makeup. She beamed brighter, however, when her musician husband, 34, stood by her side for photos during the pre-show.

Earlier this month, the duo gave fans an inside look into their romance when Mulligan hosted Saturday Night Live. During her monologue, Mumford showed up in the audience and joked about leaving their daughter and son at home with his band.

“Hello, lovely to see you. Where are the kids?” Mulligan said, surprised by his cameo. “I left them with the Sons. Couldn’t miss this for the world,” her husband replied, telling her she was going to “smash it” and be “amazing” as the host.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Best Actor in a Leading Role nominee Riz Ahmed packed on the PDA with his wife, Fatima Farheen Mirza, before taking in the awards show. The Sound of Metal star, 38, couldn’t help but smile as he stared at his love.

Chloé Zhao posed alongside her boyfriend, Joshua James Richards, before taking their seats in Los Angeles. This year, Zhao, 39, made history as the first woman of Asian descent and the first woman of color to be nominated for Best Directing for her film Nomadland. Her man, however, is equally as talented, earning his own nomination for Best Cinematography for the couple’s joint film.

Richards gushed about his longtime love ahead of the show, telling Vanity Fair in November 2020, “Chloé has an enormous capacity for people and their stories.” The couple, who met as New York University film students in 2012, have collaborated for years. “She has a way of making your story feel important and special,” he added.

Scroll down to see the cutest duo who attended the Oscars this year!