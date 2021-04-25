Fashion’s finest! This awards season has been untraditional to say the least, but the stars put their best stiletto-clad foot forward for the 2021 Oscars, dressing up in their most dramatic looks yet.

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards had a more traditional layout than other shows this year, with some stars attending IRL at either Union Station in L.A. or Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. And you know what that means? A formal red carpet!

Celebs got dressed to the nines, bringing out their best glam for fashion’s biggest night. The Oscars even enforced a formal dress code — no sweatpants allowed!

“We’re aiming for a fusion of Inspiration and Aspirational, which in actual words means formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not,” producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins said in a March 2021 formal letter.

The stars certainly got the message, as they served up some serious style, major glitz and top-notch glam!

From Maria Bakalova‘s princess-inspired Louis Vuitton gown to Carey Mulligan‘s sequin Valentino number, the 2021 Oscars was filled with the most fabulous fashion we’ve seen so far this year.

White was a huge trend at the Oscars, with Viola Davis showing up in custom Alexander McQueen dress, Tiara Thomas in a custom Jovana Louis suit and Diane Warren in a Valentino menswear-inspired suit (with a sequin turtleneck!).

To see all the looks straight from the red carpet and your favorite celebs dressed in couture, keep scrolling!