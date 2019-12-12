10 Best Albums of 2019

The 2010s may have seen the rise and fall of many musicians and genres, but there is no question that the decade went out with a bang. In 2019, newcomers including Billie Eilish and Lizzo dominated the charts, while mainstays such as Ariana Grande and Harry Styles sharpened their skills, gifting fans with albums that will surely be on loop for years to come.

To curate this list of the 10 best albums of the year, Us Weekly listened to the hottest artists in pop, rap, country, rock, R&B, alternative, electronic and beyond, painstakingly analyzing each record in order to honor the top of the line. See the full list below!