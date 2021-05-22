Just stop your crying … because another Harry Styles movie is on the way.

After making his big-screen debut in 2017’s Dunkirk and wrapping Don’t Worry Darling in February 2021, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer is hard at work on his next film, My Policeman.

First announced in September 2020, the movie will feature Styles as Tom Burgess, the titular policeman who marries a woman named Marion (Emma Corrin) while carrying on a relationship with a museum curator named Patrick Hazelwood (David Dawson).

Based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, My Policeman is a period piece that takes place in both the 1950s and 1990s. The former One Direction member will play young Tom, while Linus Roache will take on the role for the later years of the story.

Styles hasn’t yet spoken publicly about his role in the film, but Dunkirk clearly gave him the acting bug — and impressed film industry veterans too.

Christopher Nolan, who directed Dunkirk, claimed he didn’t know “how famous” the Gucci spokesmodel was when he hired him for the movie, but he was impressed by his performance. “The truth is, I cast Harry because he fit the part wonderfully and truly earned a seat at the table,” the Oscar winner told the Associated Press in 2017.

Veteran actor Mark Rylance, who starred alongside Styles in Dunkirk, had nothing but positive things to say about his costar during the press tour. “What’s really surprised me is he’s really witty, really funny — he really makes me laugh,” he told the Evening Standard in 2016. “He seems remarkable … one of those people [who has] — Sean Penn has it too — a kind of panache. I look at them and think, ‘How did you get that? How do you get so that life is easy?’ But he has got a lovely, lovely character. It’s a gift.”

Olivia Wilde, who is now dating the “Fine Line” singer, also praised his acting skills after working with him on Don’t Worry Darling, which she directed.

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films,” she wrote in February, after filming for the movie wrapped. “Enter: @harrystyles, our ‘Jack.’ Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice,’ but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.”

Based on these glowing reviews, the Grammy winner seems poised to make another splash in My Policeman. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about the movie so far: