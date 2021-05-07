Walking in the sand! Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson were photographed filming some beach scenes for their upcoming movie My Policeman, and they looked like they were having an absolute blast.

The trio were spotted on Friday, May 7, frolicking in the waves in East Sussex, U.K., dressed in period costumes and grinning widely. The “Fine Line” singer, 27, wore teal shorts, a white top and gray vest, while the Crown alum, 25, sported a yellow skirt and striped blouse. Dawson, 38, donned orange shorts, a white tee and a blue button-down.

Between shots, the group laughed and relaxed together, with Styles putting on an oversize coat. Apparently, the weather was not quite as warm as their costumes made it seem.

In the 1950s-set movie, the former One Direction member plays a gay policeman named Tom who carries on a secret relationship with museum curator Patrick (Dawson) while being married to Marion (Corrin). Based on a novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, the film is directed by Michael Grandage, who is primarily known for his work in the theater.

Styles made his acting debut in 2017’s Dunkirk, to the delight of 1D fans everywhere. His costar Mark Rylance, an Oscar and Tony winner, said at the time that his 11-year-old niece was more impressed by his Styles connection than she had ever been by the rest of his career.

“She was just more excited than anything I’ve ever done because I was going to be acting with Harry Styles,” the actor, 61, told the Associated Press. “I went up in her estimation. I won the Harry!”

In addition to My Policeman, the Gucci model recently wrapped the film Don’t Worry Darling, directed by his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. The “Watermelon Sugar” musician replaced Shia LaBeouf after the latter was fired last fall for reportedly clashing with cast and crew.

The Booksmart director, 37, went public with their relationship earlier this year, holding hands at the January wedding of Styles’ manager, Jeffrey Azoff. The actress announced her split from Jason Sudeikis in November 2020 after nine years together. The former couple share son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 4.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” a source told Us Weekly in January. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

Keep scrolling to see more photos from the My Policeman set: