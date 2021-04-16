It became a whole new world for tweeters everywhere when photos of the one and only Harry Styles dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid were leaked.

Oh, yes — that’s right. Someone, somewhere had been holding onto a series of images of the 27-year-old singer dressed as a Disney Princess.

The photos, which were supposedly taken as part of Styles’ 2019 photo shoot for Saturday Night Live, are debatably some of his best modeling work. In the words of Scuttle, “Ya look great, kid. Ya look sensational.”

First, let’s talk about the wardrobe. The “Watermelon Sugar” vocalist shimmied his legs into a latex green mermaid tail and green tights. And to really help him get into character, he obviously had to add a seashell bra to his ensemble.

Now onto the beauty of it all. Styles covered up his luscious locks with a red wig that really had him looking like an Ariel doppelgänger. His many tattoos are also on full display, including a mermaid design he got back in 2014. His love for mermaids goes deep!

While one of the photos has Styles looking like a damsel in distress, other pictures from the shoot are laced with the flair and fun we’ve come to expect from the singer-songwriter. His accessories of choice? A cigarette and champagne flute.

The second these photos came to light, tweeters every united — proving that their meme-making abilities are truly unmatched. Many made a point to call out the fact that Styles previously turned down the role of Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid live action movie back in 2019.

One person created an imaginary dialog between the singer and The Little Mermaid producers.

They wrote: “This was how Harry Styles turned down the role in The Little Mermaid.

Harry: Either I’m the main character or I’m not doing it.

Production: Well, technically Ariel is the main character, but Prince Eric is just as interesting I promise.

Harry: Oh, so you want a little mermaid,” adding a picture of Disney-ready Styles toasting with a flute of champagne.

Others called for a complete recast of classic movie, where the One Direction singer would star as every single character a la a one man show. Some went so far as to photoshop Styles’ face onto Ariel, Eric, Flounder and Sebastian.

The photo editing game was ridiculously strong on the internet, with artists bringing a tatted Styles into the original The Little Mermaid cover photos. “I don’t remember this adaption of The Little Mermaid,” one person jokes.

Another chimes in with, “Ariel from the Little Mermaid was spotted crying at the bottom of the sea this morning. According to sources, she is upset because Harry Styles just ended her whole career.”

Perhaps the most relatable tweet was, “Things I didn’t know I needed an hour ago but now I can’t live without them.”