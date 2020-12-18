Always in style. Harry Styles is the definition of a trendsetter, giving Us all kinds of gender-fluid looks we can obsess over.

Most recently, the 26-year-old made history as the first-ever solo male to appear on the cover of Vogue. For the December 2020 cover, the former One Direction band member dazzled in a Gucci ballgown. While many applauded this moment, conservative author Candace Owens slammed it on Twitter, writing that the west needs to “bring manly men back.”

Stars such as Jameela Jamil, Olivia Wilde and Zach Braff took to social media to defend the British pop star. “Harry Styles is plenty manly, because manly is whatever you want it to be, not what some insecure, toxic, woman-hating, homophobic d–heads decided it was hundreds of years ago. He’s 104% perfect,” Jamil wrote. “Also…he looked fit as f–k.”

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s love of fashion seems to have blossomed at a young age. “As a kid I definitely liked fancy dress,” he told Vogue. And his mom Anne Twist takes full responsibility for introducing it to him.

“I think maybe I had something to do with [his style] because I was always a big fan of doing fancy dress with the kids when they were smaller, which Gemma hated but Harry always embraced,” Twist said during a November appearance on the U.K. talk show Lorraine. “Who doesn’t love doing a bit of dress up?”

Whether he’s posing on the cover of a magazine or performing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the man knows how to rock a head-turning look that will have people buzzing. Take his 2019 Met Gala ensemble. Lady Gaga underwent multiple costume changes on the Camp-themed red carpet and people still couldn’t get over the Dunkirk star’s free-the-nipple moment.

So from magazine covers to red carpets, keep scrolling to check out Styles’ biggest, best fashion moments of all time.

